Hot 96.3 Took Home Top Honors As Radio Station Of The Year

Indianapolis’ top rated hit music radio station WHHH/Hot 96.3FM took home top honors as Radio Station of the Year at the 22nd Annual Indiana Broadcasters Spectrum Awards.

Sponsored by the Indiana Broadcasters Association, the Spectrum Awards annually honors the best programming, creativity, news coverage and community service by Indiana’s radio and television stations.

WHHH, with its popular format of Interactive Hip Hop and R&B, was named the top radio station in Indiana’s largest market. Two other stations received Station of the Year honors for Indiana’s medium and smaller markets.

The eighteen year old WHHH/Hot 96-3 FM beat out two of Indianapolis’ heritage, legendary stations who were finalists with WHHH in the Station of the Year competition.

Jay Rio, WHHH’s top ranked afternoon personality was also honored with the Spectrum Award as Radio Personality of the Year. Rio, who joined WHHH six years ago, beat out other personalities with longer tenure in Indianapolis radio.

WHHH’s sister station, WTLC-AM1310 also receiving a Spectrum Award for its afternoon talk show Afternoons with Amos. Hosted by longtime Indianapolis broadcaster and Hall of Fame Member Amos Brown, WTLC-AM won the Spectrum for Outstanding Special Interest and Cultural Program for a two hour Health Care Reform Town Hall that featured local experts and Indiana Congressman Andre Carson.

“The staff of Hot 96-3, Jay Rio and Amos Brown are three examples of the excellent team of broadcasting professionals and community servants at Radio One’s Indianapolis stations”, said Chuck Williams, Vice-President and General Manager of WHHH, WTLC-AM and the other Indianapolis properties of Radio One.

“The entire Radio One/Indy team is honored and humbled by this recognition of their efforts at serving Indianapolis”, Williams added.

“Hot 96-3 has established itself as Indianapolis’ go to station for young people and young adults”, said Brian Wallace, Radio One/Indianapolis Operations Manager. “For Hot 96-3 to receive the highest recognition for quality radio is a great honor, not just for our Hot 96-3 team, but also for our own Jay Rio.”

This isn’t the first time Radio One’s Indianapolis has been honored with a Spectrum Award. Sister station WTLC-FM106.7 was named Radio Station of the Year in 2006.

Radio One/Indianapolis owns and operates WHHH/Hot 96-3FM; WTLC-AM1310 and WTLC-FM06.7, Radio Now 100.9FM (WNOU) and Indy’s Music Channel/WDNI-TV.