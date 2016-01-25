Indy
Brian’s World Job Connection: Jan. 25th

Indianapolis City Skyline

Source: Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty

Looking for a job? Know someone who is? Check out these local listings!
Customer Service Rep. / Fraud Protection Specialist

Her Hair Company IncIndianapolis, IN
Professional etiquette on calls. Order search on different platforms. Customer verification is the most imperative detail to the company….
30+ days ago email

Consumer Service Associate I- Indianapolis, IN- 3/14- 112996

Anthem, Inc.670 reviewsIndianapolis, IN
Interprets plan benefit design, resolves claim, benefit, and enrollment issues while making a connection during the contact….
5 days ago email

Plasma Center Technician – PM Shift – New Greenwood Location…

Baxalta13 reviewsGreenwood, IN
Answer phones within reasonable timeframe. Comply with federal, state, local and company-specific regulations related to quality of product, employee and donor…
16 days ago email

Email Customer Consultant $17-25/hrnew

NO LIMITS HEALTH AND WELLNESS Indianapolis, IN

$17 – $25 an hour

Accounting / Customer Support / Sales / Online / Sales / Warehouse / Accounting / Construction / Healthcare / Retail / Human Resources / Marketing / Call Center…
Customer Service, $12-17/hrnew

ComputerLegalExperts inc Indianapolis, IN

$12 – $17 an hour

Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions; Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint;…
Customer Service – Indianapolis Airportnew

Nature’s Table Cafe Indianapolis, IN 46241

As an employee, you may be responsible for handling money, greeting guests and providing an all around great experience for our customers….
You have to see the full list! Check it out here!

