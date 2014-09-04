Easy Breakfast Recipes For Diabetics

Follow @Elev8Official

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially for those living with and managing diabetes. Eating a balanced breakfast can help to maintain healthy blood sugar levels throughout the day and give an energy boost to help with getting through those tough projects at work. If deciding on what choices to make for breakfast to help with managing blood sugar have you stumped, take a look at these recipes and try them in your daily diet.

Vegetable Omelet

Ingredients

1/2 cup no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, well drained

1/2 cup chopped, seeded cucumber

1/2 cup chopped yellow summer squash

1/2 of a ripe avocado, seeded, peeled and chopped

2 eggs

1 cup refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno chile peppers (1 ounce)

Snipped fresh chives (optional)

Directions

1. For the filling, stir together the tomatoes, cucumber, squash and avocado in a medium size bowl and set aside.

2. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together eggs, egg product, the water, basil, salt and pepper.

3. For each omelet, coat an 8-inch nonstick skillet generously with cooking spray. Heat the skillet at a medium heat and add a generous 1/3 cup of the egg mixture to hot skillet.

4. Quickly begin stirring the eggs gently and continuously with a wooden spatula until the mixture resembles cooked egg pieces surrounded by liquid egg. Stop stirring and cook for 30 to 60 seconds more or until egg is set.

5. Spoon 1/2 cup of the filling over one side of the omelet. Carefully fold the omelet over the filling, and very carefully remove omelet from skillet. Repeat to make four omelets total, using paper towels to wipe skillet clean and spraying with cooking spray between omelets.

6. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the cheese over each omelet and garnish with chives if you desire.

Honey Apple Pancakes

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1 beaten egg

3/4 cup apple juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cooking oil

Nonstick cooking spray

Light or sugar-free pancake syrup (optional)

Directions

1. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, salt, apple pie spice and baking soda. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and set it aside.

2. In a small bowl stir together egg, apple juice, honey and oil. Add the egg mixture into the flower mix and stir until blended yet still slightly lumpy.

3. Lightly coat a nonstick griddle or heavy nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and use a medium heat. For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of the batter onto the hot griddle or skillet, spreading to 4-inch diameter if needed.

4. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until pancakes have bubbly surfaces and edges are slightly dry. Turn the pancakes and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more or until golden brown.

5. If desired, serve with syrup. This recipe makes eight 4 inch pancakes.

Honey and Berry Oatmeal

Ingredients

1 cup steel-cut oatmeal

5 blueberries

3 large strawberries sliced

5 blackberries

5 raspberries

2 tablespoons honey

Water

Directions

1. Place 1 ½ cup of water in a pot and bring the water to a boil at medium heat. Sprinkle a pinch of salt in the water to keep the oatmeal from sticking to the sides of the pot.

2. Add the cup of oatmeal into the boiling water and reduce the heat to avoid burning. Stir and cover for three minutes and remove from heat once the oats have softened.

3. Wash the berries before adding them into the oatmeal along with the honey and enjoy.

