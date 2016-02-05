Cancel Your Plans: Boris & Nicole Are Hosting An Epic Image Awards Viewing Party With Us

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe are quite possibly the most gorgeous couple on the planet. And they’re definitely friends in our heads!
That’s why we can’t wait to hang out with them for the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards. And of course, what’s a party without all of you?
So, this Friday, Feb 5, we need you Beauties to join Boris and Nicole’s watch party on @HelloBeautiful’s Periscope.
Just use the hashtag #OurIMAGE and tune into the HB Periscope on Friday at 9/8 c while the ceremony plays on TV One. Don’t forget to check out red carpet coverage as well at 8/7 c.
This will be the biggest night of the year for Black entertainment—you won’t want to miss it.
RELATED LINKS:
#TeamBeautiful Predicts Michael BAE Jordan Will Win Big At The 2016 NAACP Image Awards
5 Reasons You Should Be Reading Edwidge Danticat’s ‘Untwine’
In The Era Of #OscarsSoWhite, The NAACP Image Awards Matter More Than Ever
Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees
Black Excellence: The Complete List Of The 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominees
1. It's That Time Of Year Again!Source:Getty 1 of 100
2. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)Source:Getty 2 of 100
3. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)Source:Getty 3 of 100
4. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)Source:Getty 4 of 100
5. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)Source:Getty 5 of 100
6. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)Source:Getty 6 of 100
7. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)Source:Getty 7 of 100
8. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)Source:Getty 8 of 100
9. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)Source:Getty 9 of 100
10. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)Source:Getty 10 of 100
11. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)Source:Getty 11 of 100
12. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)Source:Getty 12 of 100
13. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)Source:Getty 13 of 100
14. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)Source:Getty 14 of 100
15. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)Source:Getty 15 of 100
16. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)Source:Getty 16 of 100
17. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)Source:Getty Images 17 of 100
18. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)Source:Getty 18 of 100
19. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)Source:Getty 19 of 100
20. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)Source:Getty 20 of 100
21. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)Source:Getty 21 of 100
22. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)Source:Getty 22 of 100
23. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)Source:Getty 23 of 100
24. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)Source:Getty 24 of 100
25. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)Source:Getty 25 of 100
26. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)Source:Getty 26 of 100
27. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)Source:Getty 27 of 100
28. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)Source:Getty 28 of 100
29. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)Source:Getty 29 of 100
30. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)Source:Getty 30 of 100
31. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)Source:Getty 31 of 100
32. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)Source:Getty 32 of 100
33. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)Source:Getty 33 of 100
34. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)Source:Getty 34 of 100
35. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)Source:Getty 35 of 100
36. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)Source:Getty 36 of 100
37. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)Source:Getty 37 of 100
38. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)Source:Getty 38 of 100
39. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)Source:Getty 39 of 100
40. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)Source:Getty 40 of 100
41. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)Source:Getty 41 of 100
42. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)Source:Getty 42 of 100
43. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)Source:Getty 43 of 100
44. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)Source:Getty 44 of 100
45. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)Source:Getty 45 of 100
46. Outstanding AlbumSource:Getty 46 of 100
47. Outstanding AlbumSource:Getty 47 of 100
48. Outstanding AlbumSource:Getty 48 of 100
49. Outstanding AlbumSource:Getty 49 of 100
50. Outstanding AlbumSource:Getty 50 of 100
51. Outstanding Song (Traditional)Source:Getty 51 of 100
52. Outstanding Song (Traditional)Source:Getty 52 of 100
53. Outstanding Song (Traditional)Source:Getty 53 of 100
54. Outstanding Song (Traditional)Source:Getty 54 of 100
55. Outstanding Song (Traditional)Source:Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo 55 of 100
56. Outstanding Music VideoSource:Getty 56 of 100
57. Outstanding Music VideoSource:Getty 57 of 100
58. Outstanding Music VideoSource:Getty 58 of 100
59. Outstanding Music VideoSource:Getty 59 of 100
60. Outstanding Music VideoSource:Getty 60 of 100
61. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)Source:Getty 61 of 100
62. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)Source:Getty 62 of 100
63. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)Source:Getty 63 of 100
64. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)Source:Getty 64 of 100
65. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)Source:Getty 65 of 100
66. Outstanding Jazz AlbumSource:Getty 66 of 100
67. Outstanding Jazz AlbumSource:Getty 67 of 100
68. Outstanding Jazz AlbumSource:Getty 68 of 100
69. Outstanding Jazz AlbumSource:Getty 69 of 100
70. Outstanding Jazz AlbumSource:Getty 70 of 100
71. Outstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationSource:Getty 71 of 100
72. Outstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationSource:Getty 72 of 100
73. Outstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationSource:Getty 73 of 100
74. Outstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationSource:Getty 74 of 100
75. Outstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationSource:Getty 75 of 100
76. Outstanding Female ArtistSource:Getty 76 of 100
77. Outstanding Female ArtistSource:PJ Rickards 77 of 100
78. Outstanding Female ArtistSource:Getty 78 of 100
79. Outstanding Female ArtistSource:Getty 79 of 100
80. Outstanding Female ArtistSource:Getty 80 of 100
81. Outstanding Male ArtistSource:Getty 81 of 100
82. 14355367838159Source:Getty 82 of 100
83. Outstanding New ArtistSource:Getty 83 of 100
84. Outstanding Male ArtistSource:Getty 84 of 100
85. Outstanding Male ArtistSource:Getty 85 of 100
86. Outstanding Male ArtistSource:Getty 86 of 100
87. Outstanding New ArtistSource:Getty 87 of 100
88. Outstanding New ArtistSource:Getty 88 of 100
89. Outstanding New ArtistSource:Getty 89 of 100
90. Outstanding New ArtistSource:Getty 90 of 100
91. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Source:Getty 91 of 100
92. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Source:Getty 92 of 100
93. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Source:Getty 93 of 100
94. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Source:Getty 94 of 100
95. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Source:Getty 95 of 100
96. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)Source:Getty 96 of 100
97. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)Source:Getty 97 of 100
98. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)Source:Getty 98 of 100
99. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty 99 of 100
100. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)Source:Getty 100 of 100
Cancel Your Plans: Boris & Nicole Are Hosting An Epic Image Awards Viewing Party With Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com