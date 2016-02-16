Music
T.I. “Money Talk” (NEW MUSIC)

T.I.

After defending Beyonce against “they,” T.I. returns with a new cut titled “Money Talk.”

Receiving some ad-lib assistance from Young Thug, T.I. fires off a swag-filled banger for all the people who are better at talking than getting money.

“A lot of n*ggas talk, y’all ain’t never get paid/ f*ck n*ggas hate, broke bitches throw shade/ still kickin sh*t make a bitch go crazy,” raps T.I.

Besides gearing up for the arrival of his forthcoming project The Dime Trap, T.I.’s also almost ready to welcome his sixth child with wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Take a listen to “Money Talk” below.

30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)

