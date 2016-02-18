Pope Francis Suggests Donald Trump Is “Not Christian”

Another day, another blow to Donald Trump‘s ego.

Just a day after President Obama admitted that he doesn’t think Trump will become president, Pope Francis has suggested that the Republican presidential hopeful “is not Christian.”

According to the NY Times, the Pope feels this way because of Trump’s assertion that he’ll deport more immigrants to Mexico if elected, in addition to his insistence on Mexico paying for a wall along the border.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” Francis said when a reporter asked him about Mr. Trump, as he returned from a six-day trip to Mexico. He was also asked if he’d in any way attempt to sway Catholic votes in the 2016 elections. He asserted that he “was not going to get involved in that.”

Pope Francis also spoke openly about the Zika virus, when asked if the Roman Catholic Church should grant an exception on abortions and birth control where the public health scare is a factor. The Zika virus largely affects pregnant women, leaving their babies with small heads and brains.

The Pope still believes abortion is “a crime, an absolute evil,” no matter the circumstances, but is a bit more lenient with contraception. He recalls Pope Paul VI’s decision in the 1960s to allow emergency contraceptives to nuns in the Belgian Congo for fear of rape.

“Avoiding pregnancy is not an absolute evil. In certain cases, as in this one, as in that one I mentioned of Blessed Paul VI, it was clear. I would also urge doctors to do their utmost to find vaccines against these mosquitoes that carry this disease,” he said.

Pope Francis’ comments on birth control are sure to come under fire, as the church has long opposed the use of contraceptives, something that was re-emphasized by Pope Paul VI in 1968.

Trump quickly responded while at a rally in South Carolina, remarking, “If and when the Vatican is attacked, the pope would only wish and have prayed that Donald Trump would have been elected president.”

The life and times of Donald Trump, everybody.

SOURCE: NY Times | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

