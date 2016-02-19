New Orleans Rapper Dee-1’s Song About Finally Paying Off Student Loans Is Way Too Real

Like plenty of students, a great education comes at the cost of being in debt for many years after graduating.

New Orleans based rapper Dee-1 is no different from any of the millions paying back Sallie Mae. On his song, “Sallie Mae Back,” Dee’s ecstatic to have finally finished paying off his student loans. Gone are the days where he’s stressed about making that minimum payment and filling out that infamous FAFSA form.

Dee triumphantly raps, “For those who doubted me, yeah this is payback. No sir, I don’t drive a Maybach. But guess what I did? I finished paying Sallie Mae back.”

The good folks over at Sallie Mae were happy for Dee and even commented on Facebook, saying the staff had to sing along and adored the hook.

Watch Dee-1’s new video above and hopefully you too can celebrate paying off your student loan debt soon.

