Vanessa Williams Cast As The Lead In Star Jones’ New VH1 Series Based On “The View”

UPDATE:

We are so here for Vanessa Williams‘ latest role. The former Miss America will be the queen bee on “Satan’s Sisters”, an upcoming scripted series based on Star Jones‘ nine years as co-the host of “The View”.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Vanessa shared her excitement to be playing the revered lead character, “Robinson”.

“I’m such a fan of the talented team of Star Jones and Suzanne De Passe, who are giving us a look at behind-the-scenes drama of America’s favorite daytime talkshow,” said Vanessa.

“I can’t wait to jump into this fictional world of secrets, lies, and ambition and rule the roost. Bring it on ladies!”

There are at least five more co-host chairs to fill on the fictional show. Stay tuned for the latest casting news.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the last five years, Star Jones has been trying to spill the tea about her days as a talk show host…well the time has finally come.

VH1 has green-lit the one-hour scripted series inspired by Jones’ 2011 book “Satan’s Sisters.” The series revolves around the egos of a cast of women who are the hosts of the fictional show, “The Lunch Hour”.

While Star is saying the series is only “loosely” based on her experiences as co-host of “The View” from season 1-9, multiple sources including Variety aren’t beating around the bush. Here are more details about the plot:

“Satan’s Sisters” will focus on the five female co-hosts of a popular daily TV talk show and the fireworks that ensue each weekday when they discuss life, love, family, politics and gossip. These women, who all have very different points of view, are best friends and sisters — while they’re on TV. But behind the scenes, they are “Satan’s Sisters” — a backstage world filled with power struggles, personal demons, diva fits, love affairs, man troubles, cat fights and cocktails.

Star gave insight into what to expect from the show’s characters in saying, “I would be lying if I said that ‘Satan’s Sisters’ wasn’t influenced by the soap opera life of daytime TV, but it is a work of fiction. All the characters are inspired, in parts, by someone I’ve worked with, worked for, interviewed, was interviewed by and/or even prosecuted.”

The 53-year-old attorney will also serve as executive producer of the project which is slated to premiere in 2017.

This show sounds juicy! We’re so here for it!

Vanessa Williams Cast As The Lead In Star Jones' New VH1 Series Based On "The View"

