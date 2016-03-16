Tyler, The Creator & A$AP Rocky “Golf Media Freestyle” (NEW MUSIC)

Here's a crazy A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator freestyle from the Golf Media app 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jYdj0JmEKQ pic.twitter.com/gnWacfWcCr — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2016

After completely destroying Kanye West‘s “Freestyle 4” beat, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator are back with some more dope rhymes.

This time around, the pair is a lot more laid-back, but that doesn’t mean they don’t drop some bars.

The freestyle was initially available only on Tyler’s Golf Media App, but the freebie has since been leaked to the public. As per usual, Tyler has some funny lines and even concludes the track by repeatedly saying, “I got a fat ass!”

Rocky and Tyler have been hanging out a lot, and with the chemistry they’ve currently got brewing, a joint album wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Enjoy the new freestyle below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

