Tyler, The Creator & A$AP Rocky “Golf Media Freestyle” (NEW MUSIC)

After completely destroying Kanye West‘s “Freestyle 4” beat, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator are back with some more dope rhymes.

This time around, the pair is a lot more laid-back, but that doesn’t mean they don’t drop some bars.

The freestyle was initially available only on Tyler’s Golf Media App, but the freebie has since been leaked to the public. As per usual, Tyler has some funny lines and even concludes the track by repeatedly saying, “I got a fat ass!

Rocky and Tyler have been hanging out a lot, and with the chemistry they’ve currently got brewing, a joint album wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Enjoy the new freestyle below.

