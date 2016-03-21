While in Miami to make a surprise appearance on Rihanna‘s ANTI tour, Drake also did a good deed.

Alongside RiRi, Drake made a Make-A-Wish Foundation cancer patient named Megan’s dream come true and he even hopped in her Instagram video.

“BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!,” captioned Megan’s Instagram video of herself and Drake. “I MET THE LOML. He was so sweet & down to earth. Gave me and my family some OVO clothing. BEST DAY EVER. NO LIE. @champagnepapi LOVE YOU!”

Aubrey even took over Megan’s Snapchat and said, “This is the best Snapchat I’ve ever done before.”

Drake has been pretty busy this past week. Aside from hanging out with this sweet young fan, he fueled dating rumors with Rihanna, surprised everyone at SXSW’s Fader Fort with a OVO showcase, and appeared on PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s “Come And See Me.”

With Views From The 6 fast approaching, Drizzy is going to be busy for a while.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Wish Come True: Drake & Rihanna Surprise Cancer Patient In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com