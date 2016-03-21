Music
SNIPPET: Chris Brown Teases New Song Titled “Dead Wrong” (NEW MUSIC)

Chris Brown

Following the release of his seventh studio album Royalty, Chris Brown is back in the studio recording new music.

The Los Angeles-based singer shared five 15-second videos of a new song titled “Dead Wrong” on his Instagram account. The quick clips feature the 26-year-old lip-syncing and dancing while listening to the track.

No word on if Chris is readying a new project, but the possibilities are endless. Check out the snippets above.

