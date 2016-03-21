Following the release of his seventh studio album Royalty, Chris Brown is back in the studio recording new music.
The Los Angeles-based singer shared five 15-second videos of a new song titled “Dead Wrong” on his Instagram account. The quick clips feature the 26-year-old lip-syncing and dancing while listening to the track.
No word on if Chris is readying a new project, but the possibilities are endless. Check out the snippets above.
PHOTO CREDIT: GettyImages, Instagram
SNIPPET: Chris Brown Teases New Song Titled “Dead Wrong” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com
