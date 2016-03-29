What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Kim K. & Kanye Drop By “Kocktails With Khloe,” & More

If you follow Kim Kardashian‘s brand new Snapchat account, you know that she and husband Kanye West dropped by Kocktails With Khloe on Monday. But, they weren’t the only A-list couple in the building.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were also there in support of Khloe Kardashian‘s show and unlike KimYe, shared a dressing room. Kim was happy to have her own, until she realized her friends were all coupled up down the hall.

Check out a couple of quick clips above.

The Hateful Eight is out on DVD today, so be sure to pick up your copy.

The Quentin Tarantino dark comedy is one big mystery, as viewers try to unravel each character’s puzzling tale. Check out a clip above if you’ve never seen it.

The Jungle Book hits theaters next month, and we’re super excited about the animation film-turned-live-action adventure.

In the featurette above, director Jon Favreau had this to say:

“When you take on a piece of content and you update it, you have to be sure that there’s a reason for it. What makes us able to make this movie now is the technology to have photo-real animal animation.”

Check out the clip above.

Snoop Dogg wears many hats, his most recent being WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

From Pigeons And Planes:

According to Rolling Stone, WWE confirmed earlier today that Snoop will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing. While many celebrities have been inducted, Snoop will be the first musician enshrined. Sting, the Godfather, the Fabulous Freebirds, Big Boss Man, and Jacqueline and Stan Hansen will join Snoop Dogg at the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 2 in Dallas. It will air on the WWE Network at 8 p.m. EST, the day before WrestleMania 32. Banks has hinted that Snoop may make an appearance at WrestleMania.

Let’s go, Uncle Snoop.

We’re pleased to reveal our first Glastonbury Festival 2016 line-up poster (by Stanley Donwood)… pic.twitter.com/k6t3d7b1PH — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 29, 2016

The Glastonbury Festival has an amazing 2016 line-up.

According to the newest reports, Skepta, ZZ Top, and Ellie Goulding have been added to the list of performers. Check out the official tweet above and get your tickets ASAP.

SOURCE: Pigeons And Planes, Rolling Stone | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty, Twitter

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Kim K. & Kanye Drop By “Kocktails With Khloe,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com