While some of us apply the “be fruitful and multiply” Biblical verse to our bank accounts, others are actually working on building large families. And clearly rapper, Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges, are following suit.

The couple gave birth to their first child last June, named Cadence Gaelle. The 38-year-old Fast and Furious actor, who has two children from previous relationships, married Eudoxie in 2014. But word on the curve is that the former Gabonese model is pregnant with their second child.

CViddy TV was the first to report the news, saying, “Congrats to #Ludacris and his wife #eudoxie on their second baby!” in an Instagram post.

In the corresponding video, Eudoxie is posing for a photoshoot with the Atlanta-based entertainment brand. While it’s hard to see a defined baby bump, she does look fuller than normal— girl’s got a tight waist.

According to TheShadeRoom.com the couple already know the sex of their child. “Now you know we cannot confirm or deny these claims that are sent to us #Roommates, but according to our source, they’re going to be having a boy,” they note. Adding, “The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl last January, and having a boy would definitely complete their family.”

We like to hear baby news straight from the pregnant sources, so we’ll wait for a solid statement from the couple. But if it’s true, congrats to them and their growing family!

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara & Ludacris To Host The 2016 Billboard Awards

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Eudoxie & Ludacris For Charity, The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

Roll Out The Minivan: Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Gives Birth

Sources Say Eudoxie And Ludacris Are Pregnant, Again! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: