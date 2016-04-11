More than 20 years after Michael Jordan‘s dad James was murdered, the alleged killer’s lawyer is trying to get his client out of jail.

Fifty-six-year-old James Jordan was killed during a botched carjacking in 1993 while on his way home from a funeral.

The attorneys of Daniel Green, the alleged murderer, have long argued that he did help dispose of Jordan’s body, but he had nothing to do with the carjacking went awry. They believe that Green’s friend Larry Demery shot and killed Jordan, which would make Green an accessory to the crime, not a murderer.

However, after the killing, the police found the murder weapon— a Smith & Wesson handgun— inside a vacuum cleaner in Green’s bedroom.

Court documents claim new discoveries, including mishandled evidence, a pivotal recanted statement, and plenty of other twists raise questions about Green’s involvement in the murder, notes the Charlotte Observer:

Now, the Durham-based defense team says it has new evidence that challenges major parts of the prosecution’s case, while bolstering their request for a new trial. They claim that misleading testimony and misconduct by the prosecutor and jury helped send Green to prison for a murder he did not commit.

The murder, which occurred just 8 days before James Jordan’s birthday, was also said to have been a major catalyst for Michael Jordan’s first retirement from the NBA. He decided to play baseball because it was his father’s favorite sport. He would eventually return to the hardwood due to the ongoing MLB strike and reassert his position as the greatest basketball player ever.

SOURCE: Charlotte Observer | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

New Evidence In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father Could Reopen Trial was originally published on globalgrind.com