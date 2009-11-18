Tiny, T.I. Tie Knot Next Year

T.I. has a big date to look forward to when he gets out of prison next year. In a recent interview with “XXL” magazine, T.I.’s longtime girlfriend, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, says she’s planning to marry when he is released. She states, quote, “Sometime [next] year, but we can’t really give a date yet because we have to find out exactly when Tip is coming home.” Tiny adds, quote, “We’ll have to just plan around that, but I envision a fairy-tale wedding.” The former Xscape singer also says that she could be teaming up with her longtime flame to produce new music. Tiny previously spent some time in the studio with T.I., and says the couple could eventually find themselves on a track together. She adds, quote, “We have several things that we’re talking about doing together, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Tiny has become a reality TV star in recent months thanks to her BET series “Tiny & Toya.” Tiny’s co-star, Antonia “Toya” Carter is the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne who is also heading to prison on weapons charges. Tiny says she and Toya have been there for each other during these difficult times. Tiny remarks, quote, “We’ll just be supportive; I’ll be there whenever she needs me.”

T.I. was sentenced to one year and a day in prison last March on federal gun charges. The rapper began serving his sentence on May 26th in an Arkansas federal prison. Lil Wayne was arrested on weapons charges in 2007 in New York City. “Weezy” pled guilty to the charges last month and received one year behind bars as part of his plea. Wayne will be officially sentenced in February.

