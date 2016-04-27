Is The Feud Between Rob Kardashian And His Family Coming To An End?

There’s no love lost between Rob Kardashian and the rest of his family. His family was widely seen as the catalyst behind his health problems and weight gain. There was also some talk that Kris Jenner and company weren’t too happy about his engagement to Blac Chyna. It seems like all of that might be coming to an end. Rob, Blac Chyna, and Kim Kardashian were all spotted hanging out today in Beverly Hills.

“Kim was hanging with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Tuesday morning in Bev Hills — only the second time we’ve seen Kim and Rob together since before her wedding … 2 years ago! We broke the story … Kim played peacemaker in the family rift over Rob’s shotgun engagement by having a sit down with her old pal Chyna. So who’s the third wheel? We’ll call it one big happy family. For now.”

Don’t you just love it when families come together?

