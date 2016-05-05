LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP: Black Lively Stars In ‘The Shallows,’ Happy National Star Wars Day, & More!

Blake Lively is ready to show how tough she is by getting into a fight with a shark in her newest movie The Shallows. The movie, set to hit theaters on June 29th, finds the actress playing the role of a surfer who just wanted to catch a few waves but got way more than she bargained for.

“It’s really a story of us all trying to survive on this planet,” Lively previously told EW. “It sounds lofty, but when you boil it down, that’s what it is. What I really liked about this is that it wasn’t just Bikini vs. Monster… But you still get a little bikini and you still get a little monster!”

If you were out today and heard someone say “may the fourth be with you,” it wasn’t someone speaking with a lisp. Today is National Star Wars Day and many fans were simply celebrating the movement. Daisy Ridley took to Instagram to share a few photos as she joined in the celebration with fans all over the world.

“Ridley also participated in the latest video for Force for Change, the organization that “aims to support the immense passion and goodwill” of Star Wars fans and “promote change through inspiration, stories and meaningful partnerships.” Thus far, Force for Change has raised more than $2 million.”

Jon Chu is in talks to direct Crazy Rich Asians. The movie is set to have an Asian cast, which should come as a huge sigh of relief as Hollywood hasn’t been too good with having diverse casts. The movie is about a wedding between a couple of rich families and some of the drama that can happen behind the scenes.

“Color Force and Ivanhoe Pictures are developing the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 book, which centers on a group of wealthy Chinese families. When the heir to one of the most massive fortunes in Asia brings his American-born Chinese girlfriend to Singapore for a wedding, the gossip, backstabbing and scheming reaches a fever pitch among the three super-rich families.”

