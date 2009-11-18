50 Cent Takes in the "Twlight-New Moon" Movie Premiere

The excitement for the upcoming “Twilight” sequel “New Moon” has gotten so big that it has even engulfed rap superstar 50 Cent. “Fif” was in Los Angeles Monday night for the film’s premiere, and says he wanted to be a part of such a highly-anticipated event. He tells MTV News, quote, “I came out to enjoy the festivities. You see the energy, all the kids out. They been out here for a few days waiting to see this. Me too, I want to check it out.” Fifty says the “New Moon” premiere had a “rock-star energy,” and that anyone denying the film’s success is suffering from a “bit of jealousy.” Unfortunately for the G-Unit General, he is not a part of “New Moon’s” highly-successful soundtrack. Fifty, however, isn’t too worried, adding, quote, “Maybe in the future we’ll come up with something.”

The “Twilight” sequel “New Moon” arrives in theaters this Friday. Fifty Cent’s fourth studio album, “Before I Self Destruct,” is in stores now.

