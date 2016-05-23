Though Lemonade led many to believe otherwise, Beyoncé and Jay Z are doing just fine. In fact, Page Six reports that they may have recorded a “surprise” album due to hit TIDAL very soon.

“Jay and Beyonce were never going to do an interview to address all the questions that came up after Lemonade. It’s more their style to respond through music,” Page Six‘s source says.

And what a perfect time to do so. While Bey is still basking in the hype of Lemonade, Jay made an on-stage appearance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the weekend as part of Diddy‘s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour. He missed Blue Ivy‘s dance recital for the occasion.

“I told him that this right here was important,” Diddy said to the audience of Hov’s appearance. “Bad Boy’s celebrating 20 years of hits, and this is extended family. You’ve been there with me through my ups and downs. Whenever I get in trouble, this is the one I call. This my strategist right here. This my brother. This B.I.G.’s brother. This Brooklyn’s own.”

Bey and Hov’s reps couldn’t be reached at the time of the report, but fingers crossed this is the real deal. The world has been waiting for a Beyoncé and Jay Z collaborative album for what feels like forever.

SOURCE: Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Beyonce & Jay Z May Have Recorded A Secret Album was originally published on globalgrind.com