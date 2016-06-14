Kanye Announces “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates

Pablo’s going on the road.

Kanye West announced the North American dates for his new “Saint Pablo” tour. The 32-city tour will kick off on August 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana and will wrap two months later on October 29 in Las Vegas.

Back in May, Kanye spoke about his “strong tour game” with Steve Harvey.

“My tour game is unprecedented,” he said. “So we’re going to go out in September I believe, and we’re just working on some of the ideas right now. But as I said before, I’m trying to literally inspire these kids the way Disney inspired me when I saw the original Star Wars.”

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. TIDAL members will also have access to a special pre-sale beginning on Thursday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Tickets for non-TIDAL members and people who don’t have American Express cards will go on sale Saturday, June 18 at livenation.com.

Kanye West – “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates:

August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 27 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Sept. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Sept. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 16 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

Sept. 30 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 12 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

Oct. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Oct. 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 19 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 26, 2016 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 29, 2016 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

