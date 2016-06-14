Kanye Announces “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates

Pablo’s going on the road.
Kanye West announced the North American dates for his new “Saint Pablo” tour. The 32-city tour will kick off on August 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana and will wrap two months later on October 29 in Las Vegas.
Back in May, Kanye spoke about his “strong tour game” with Steve Harvey.
“My tour game is unprecedented,” he said. “So we’re going to go out in September I believe, and we’re just working on some of the ideas right now. But as I said before, I’m trying to literally inspire these kids the way Disney inspired me when I saw the original Star Wars.”
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. TIDAL members will also have access to a special pre-sale beginning on Thursday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. EST.
Tickets for non-TIDAL members and people who don’t have American Express cards will go on sale Saturday, June 18 at livenation.com.
Kanye West – “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates:
August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 27 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
August 30 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 8 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Sept. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Sept. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 16 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Sept. 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
Sept. 30 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 12 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
Oct. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Oct. 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 19 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena
Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 26, 2016 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 29, 2016 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
