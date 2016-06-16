Sports
Stephon Marbury Reveals He Still Hates The Knicks, Says He Wouldn’t Return Even If Held At Gunpoint

The basketball player says he wouldn't return even if he was held at gunpoint.

Former NBA Player Stephon Marbury Joins Foshan

Back in 2003, Stephon Marbury was traded to the New York Knicks from the Phoenix Suns. The exchange didn’t benefit either side, and Marbury’s talent never seemed to prosper in the big city.

After playing in the 2004 Olympics, everything started to go down hill in Marbury’s rocky relationship with the Knicks. He was getting into public spats with then-head coach Larry Brown when the team was having a terrible season. His relationship with the team would end when he left at the beginning of the 2008-09 season.

After a short stint with the Boston Celtics, Marbury began to flourish overseas. And judging by some recent tweets, Marbury regrets nothing. The 39-year-old baller spoke about playing under former Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni and the NBA‘s fraternity-like behavior, and says he wouldn’t join the Knicks even if a gun was pointed at his head.

Read Marbury’s tweets below:

He did however praise the Celtics organization:

