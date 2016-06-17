Stephen Curry, Coach Steve Kerr Fined $25,000 For Game 6 Outburst

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece during the fourth quarter of Game 6 in the NBA Finals, ESPN reports.

Emotions were high during the explosive match; the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the series 3-3 while vying for the NBA Championship.

Curry fouled out with six calls against him when he threw the mouthpiece, hitting the son of one of the Cavaliers’ minority owners who was sitting on the sidelines.

Curry nailed the fan with his mouthpiece! https://t.co/6JHT9bfDC6 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 17, 2016

Referees immediately ejected Curry from the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also charged with a $25,000 fine for criticizing officials on the call that ejected Curry.

“Let me be clear: We did not lose because of the officiating,” Kerr said. “They totally outplayed us, and Cleveland deserved to win. But those three of the six fouls were incredibly inappropriate calls for anybody, much less the MVP of the league.”

Curry addresses throwing the mouthguard and subsequent ejection. https://t.co/wbskT2vKfJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2016

Curry quickly apologized for his outburst, shaking hands with the fan.

Curry apologizes to fan for throwing mouthpiece at him 😂https://t.co/4wvTFluOo9 — Student Athlete Life (@StuAthleteLife) June 17, 2016

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in Oakland, California.

