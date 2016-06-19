RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Popcaan Debuts New Version Of Drake’s “One Dance,” & More

Popcaan debuted a new version of Drake‘s smash hit “One Dance” during the Red Bull Culture Clash in London, England. The new version features a new set of lyrics and still captures the island vibe. Check out the updated version above. [Miss Info]

Schoolboy Q is getting ready to take over the rap scene with new music off of his upcoming LP, Blank Face LP. The California shared a video teaser, where a Kendrick Lamar look-alike drives around town while Q narrates the scenes. Watch the clip here. [Rap-Up]

Canadian rapper Belly recruits Yo Gotti and 2 Chainz for the official remix of his track “Might Not,” featuring The Weeknd. Stream the track here. [Rap-Up]

Rap newcomer Trap Beckham drops a new track just in time for upcoming birthday festivities. Listen to “Birthday B***h” here. [Rap Radar]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

