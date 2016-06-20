Rihanna Sent LeBron Some Serious Instagram Love After He Won The NBA Championship

Rihanna is a queen that has no problem expressing love and support for a King.

The bad gal showered LeBron James with social media love and congratulations after he and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Championship on Sunday night. RiRi re-posted a photo throwback photo of herself on Instagram in a bikini with the number 23 written across her stomach in sunscreen.

She also threw a little shade at Steph Curry:

Then she shouted out King James once again for making history:

That’s bae:

Wonder how Drake feels about all of this.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

