Rihanna Sent LeBron Some Serious Instagram Love After He Won The NBA Championship

Married or not, here she comes.

Rihanna is a queen that has no problem expressing love and support for a King.

The bad gal showered LeBron James with social media love and congratulations after he and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Championship on Sunday night. RiRi re-posted a photo throwback photo of herself on Instagram in a bikini with the number 23 written across her stomach in sunscreen.

View this post on Instagram

#StuntBackSundays #StillMood

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She also threw a little shade at Steph Curry:

View this post on Instagram

"Ballin bigger than Lebron" they said

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Then she shouted out King James once again for making history:

That’s bae:

View this post on Instagram

Bae! Lol 🤗😢👑🏆💍

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Wonder how Drake feels about all of this.

Rihanna Sent LeBron Some Serious Instagram Love After He Won The NBA Championship

