Finding Mr. Right: Why Women Should Date More Than One Man

Ladies — when you’re shopping around for a new car, shoes, or clothes, you give yourself options. So why doesn’t that theory apply to your dating life?

That question is answered in the new book, Date, Girl: 143 Reasons Why I Believe Women Should Date Multiple Men by author Stacii Jae Johnson. She joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss her book and the notion behind its provocative title.

“Single women give their most precious gift — monogamy — to men who have yet to show themselves deserving,” Johnson said. “The only thing I’m saying is, ladies, wait until he shows himself deserving of you.”

Johnson later dissected the notion of “multiple dating,” explaining it does not mean a woman is intimate with multiple suitors until the distinguished lady has truly decided who she wants to give herself to.

From Amazon.com about Date Girl: 143 Reasons Why I Believe Women Should Date Multiple Men:

When it comes to picking the right career, shoes, or wine, we demand choices. So why is it that we don’t think twice about giving away the most precious gift a single woman has to give ― monogamy, and all that it implies ― to a man who has not yet shown himself to be deserving of it? If you’re putting the wants and needs of a man you hardly know before your own because you think or hope he’s “the one;” if dating has become an agony of second-guessing yourself and over-analyzing every text, phone call, and dinner conversation; if you are constantly questioning where things are going ― then this is the dating handbook you’ve been waiting for. Alternately insightful and hilarious, Stacii Jae Johnson shares excerpts from her own dating diary, as well as her 143 reasons why she believes it is important for the single girl to date multiple men simultaneously. Date, Girl will not only make you laugh, it will shake up everything you thought you knew about dating, shifting your focus along the way from finding Mr. Right to loving, respecting, honoring, and empowering yourself.

Watch Roland Martin, Stacii Jae Johnson, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the book, Date, Girl in the video clip above.

