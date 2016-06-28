Indy
HomeIndy

Brian’s World Job Connection: June 28th

Leave a comment
Indianapolis City Skyline

Source: Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty

Looking for a job? Know someone who is? Check out these local listings!

Shipping Clerk

Best Choice ProductsPlainfield, IN

$14.50 an hour
Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures. Candidate will be carefully selected based on experience, background check, clean drug screen, work…
Easily apply
30+ days ago email

Sponsored

Test Scorer – Will train

Pearson3.8721 reviewsIndianapolis, IN
We are the world’s leading learning company, with 40,000 employees in more than 80 countries helping people of all ages to make measurable progress in their…
30+ days ago email

Sponsored

Sales Representative – Entry Level

GEICO3.51,326 reviewsIndianapolis, IN
After completing our industry-leading, paid sales training, you’ll need to pass your state licensing exam. Our insurance sales associates take inbound sales…
30+ days ago email

Sponsored

Residential Leasing Agent

Barratt Asset Management Indianapolis, IN 46205

$30,000 a year

Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license in the state of residence. Seek to specialize in other areas of leasing, customer service, social media…
Easily apply
1 day ago save jobemailmore…

Clerical/Office Assistantnew

Motion Industries 4.091 reviewsIndianapolis, IN 46241

Answers incoming calls and directs caller to appropriate person. Customers have access to over 4.1 million parts from Motion’s extensive line of authorized…
Genuine Parts Company 1 hour ago save jobemailmore…

Mail and File Clerknew

Department of Defense 4.31,746 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

$25,859 – $33,616 a year

Receives telephone calls and visitors. Performs clerical work, such as receptionist, supply and other office support duties, based on knowledge of the…
usajobs.gov 15 hours ago save jobemailmore…

Data Entry Clerknew

Bradley Management Group Indianapolis, IN 46227

Large Automotive Group seeking qualified applicant for parts department. The applicant would be responsible for the following: Data input Posting orders
Easily apply
3 hours ago save jobemailmore…

Morning Show Producer

Radio One 4.157 reviewsIndianapolis, IN 46204

Sets up and screens phone calls during the show. Regular liaison with Program Director to develop and implement short and long-term strategies….
4 days ago save jobemailmore…

Office Manager/Administrative Assistant

The Cleaning Authority Noblesville, IN 46060

$30,000 a year

The owner is looking for someone with the ability to be a leader and grow the company along with them. Work for us during the day and spend nights & weekends…
Easily apply
2 days ago save jobemailmore…

You have to check out the full list! It’s on Indeed!

Indianapolis , Indy Jobs , naptown jobs

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close