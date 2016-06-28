Brian’s World Job Connection: June 28th

Looking for a job? Know someone who is? Check out these local listings!
Shipping Clerk
Best Choice Products – Plainfield, IN
$14.50 an hour
|Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures. Candidate will be carefully selected based on experience, background check, clean drug screen, work…
Easily apply
Sponsored
Test Scorer – Will train
Pearson – 721 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
|We are the world’s leading learning company, with 40,000 employees in more than 80 countries helping people of all ages to make measurable progress in their…
Sponsored
Sales Representative – Entry Level
GEICO – 1,326 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
|After completing our industry-leading, paid sales training, you’ll need to pass your state licensing exam. Our insurance sales associates take inbound sales…
Sponsored
Residential Leasing Agent
Barratt Asset Management – Indianapolis, IN 46205
|$30,000 a year
Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license in the state of residence. Seek to specialize in other areas of leasing, customer service, social media…
Easily apply
Clerical/Office Assistant – new
Motion Industries – 91 reviews – Indianapolis, IN 46241
|
Answers incoming calls and directs caller to appropriate person. Customers have access to over 4.1 million parts from Motion’s extensive line of authorized…
Mail and File Clerk – new
Department of Defense – 1,746 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
|$25,859 – $33,616 a year
Receives telephone calls and visitors. Performs clerical work, such as receptionist, supply and other office support duties, based on knowledge of the…
Data Entry Clerk – new
Bradley Management Group – Indianapolis, IN 46227
|
Large Automotive Group seeking qualified applicant for parts department. The applicant would be responsible for the following: Data input Posting orders
Easily apply
Morning Show Producer
Radio One – 57 reviews – Indianapolis, IN 46204
|
Sets up and screens phone calls during the show. Regular liaison with Program Director to develop and implement short and long-term strategies….
Office Manager/Administrative Assistant
The Cleaning Authority – Noblesville, IN 46060
|$30,000 a year
The owner is looking for someone with the ability to be a leader and grow the company along with them. Work for us during the day and spend nights & weekends…
Easily apply
You have to check out the full list! It’s on Indeed!
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours