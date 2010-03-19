Alek Wek Jumps For Joy On Cover Of South African ELLE

The April issue of South African fashion publication, ELLE, toasts its 14th birthday with an exclusive cover and interview with international supermodel, Alek Wek.

The Sudanese star shares her incredible journey from fleeing bullets in Sudan to conquering the catwalks of Europe and New York.

Shot in South Africa by Italian photographer, Oliviero Toscani, ELLE secured the exclusive cover shoot with Wek and Toscani following their recent visit to South Africa to shoot a 2010 winter campaign for a South African retailer.

Wek, who started her modeling career over 15 years ago, took the magazine industry into a new era when she was featured on the cover of US ELLE and became the first black women to appear on a magazine cover in the US.

The 14th birthday collector’s issue is on streets nationwide on March 18. A limited edition of the embellished t-shirt worn by Wek on the cover is available at selected Woolworth’s stores on March 24.

