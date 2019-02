JahLion Sound Lists 3 Albums You Must Listen To! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

JahLion Sound has got an inside scoop on some of the hottest new hip-hop albums that are newly released, from artists like DJ Drama, Lil Durk, and more. He breaks down whats worth a listen, and reveals where to find some of your favorite artists’ guest appearances. Check out the exclusive video above to hear his recommendations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tune in to hear JahLion Sound‘s “Chicken & Waffles” Mix on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Monday through Friday at 7:40 am!

RELATED: Why JahLion Sound Might Be The Messiest Person On The Rickey Smiley Show [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: JahLion Sound Speaks About The Importance Of Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Mistakes Jah Lion Sound For A Mexican Person [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & JahLion Sound Meet Listeners! 50 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & JahLion Sound Meet Listeners! 1. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 1 of 50 2. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With Listeners Source:I1 2 of 50 3. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With Listeners Source:I1 3 of 50 4. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 4 of 50 5. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 5 of 50 6. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 6 of 50 7. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With Listeners Source:I1 7 of 50 8. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 8 of 50 9. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 9 of 50 10. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 10 of 50 11. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 11 of 50 12. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 12 of 50 13. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 13 of 50 14. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 14 of 50 15. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 15 of 50 16. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 16 of 50 17. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 17 of 50 18. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 18 of 50 19. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 19 of 50 20. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 20 of 50 21. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 21 of 50 22. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 22 of 50 23. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 23 of 50 24. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 24 of 50 25. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 25 of 50 26. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 26 of 50 27. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 27 of 50 28. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 28 of 50 29. Source:I1 29 of 50 30. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 30 of 50 31. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 31 of 50 32. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 32 of 50 33. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 33 of 50 34. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 34 of 50 35. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 35 of 50 36. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 36 of 50 37. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 37 of 50 38. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 38 of 50 39. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 39 of 50 40. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 40 of 50 41. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 41 of 50 42. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 42 of 50 43. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 43 of 50 44. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 44 of 50 45. Source:I1 45 of 50 46. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 46 of 50 47. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listeners Source:I1 47 of 50 48. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 48 of 50 49. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & JahLion Sound With Listener Source:I1 49 of 50 50. Rickey Smiley With Listeners Source:I1 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & JahLion Sound Meet Listeners! Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & JahLion Sound Meet Listeners!

JahLion Sound Lists 3 Albums You Must Listen To! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com