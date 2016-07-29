“All praises to the most high bless up.”

Major Key is finally here.

DJ Khaled‘s ninth solo album has finally hit iTunes and it’s stacked with guests like Jay Z, Future, J. Cole, and Nas — just to name a few.

Leading up to the release of the album, the Snapchat king dropped tracks like “For Free,” “I Got The Keys,” “Holy Key,” and mostly recently “Do You Mind,” which serves as an updated version of Usher‘s “Lovers & Friends.”

This album is arguably Khaled’s biggest as the list of features has gone up another notch and his positive energy has become notorious. It’s safe to say all the vocals Khaled has been worried about during #ClotheTalk safely arrived in the hands of the Miami-based DJ.

Listen to Major Key below:

SOURCE: Apple Music | PHOTO CREDIT: Epic

Bless Up: Stream DJ Khaled’s ‘Major Key’ Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

