Tyga Talks Possible Kylie Proposal & Choosing Rap Over High School

As news of R. Kelly’s desire to marry his 19-year-old girlfriend hits the internet, Tyga dishes on possibly proposing to his much younger girlfriend, the famous Kylie Jenner.

In a new and rare interview with Hollywood Today Live, Tyga talks all about his close connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family, internet trolls, and being a good dad to his son King Cairo.

When asked about what he got Kylie for her 19th birthday, the young reality star’s alleged engagement ring came up and Tyga responded to rumors of a proposal: “I don’t know. We gotta see. I don’t wanna give it away.”

He was also asked if it’s awkward at the dinner table now that his son’s mother is engaged to, and having a baby with, his girlfriend’s brother. Tyga managed to steer clear of any shady comments and spoke about keeping his son happy.

“I try not to judge people … my main focus and goal is just to make sure that my son has the best upbringing. I feel like once you’re an adult, people make their own decisions and sometimes you can’t put your faith in people ’cause you’ll always be let down, so I just stay focused and really stay concerned about him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he talks about choosing between going to high school and touring with Lil Wayne, plus season 2 of Kingin’ With Tyga. Watch it all go down in the clip above and stay tuned for more on that reported proposal.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Youtube

