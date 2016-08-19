Music
HomeMusic

Watch Travi$ Scott’s Hype Williams-Directed “90210” Music Video

Complete with an action figure Travi$.

Leave a comment

This is different.

Following his NSFW music video for “Pick Up The Phone,” Travi$ teamed up with legendary director Hype Williams to deliver an action figure-filled visual for “90210” featuring fellow G.O.O.D Music artist Kacy Hill.

The five-minute video shows off Hype’s classic color palette and a terrifying doll version of Trav. The Rodeo rapper’s character walks through a desolate city as a Godzilla and kicks over buildings. Somewhere in between being crazed and destructive, Trav’s character hits the sack with a woman whose face is blurred out.

Trav’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album is slated to drop next Friday, August 26. Watch his new video up top.

Rihanna Cozies Up to Travis Scott at Roc Nation Block Party in NYC

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

4 photos Launch gallery

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Continue reading Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

90210 , Hype Williams , Music Video , new video , Travi$ Scott , Travis Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close