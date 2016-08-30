Hours after performing alongside Nicki Minaj at the 2016 MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande premiered the visual for her new single “Side To Side.”
The Caribbean-inspired pop song is featured on Ari’s Dangerous Woman LP, which dropped back in May. Similar to her VMA performance, Ari shows off her best Soul Cycle moves in the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video. Nicki joins in on the workout plan, but decides to take a break to tease a few hot men.
“Side To Side” marks the third collaboration the two artists have done in the past three years. Watch Ari and Nicki work it “Side To Side” in the video up top.
PHOTO CREDIT: Republic Records | VIDEO CREDIT: VEVO
Watch Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj’s New “Side To Side” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com