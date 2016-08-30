Turning Bad Boys Into Honor Roll Students: Diddy Shares Encouraging Words At His New Charter School

Diddy loves the kids.

The morning after Sunday night’s VMAs, Diddy stopped by Capital Prep, his new charter school, to deliver words of encouragement to students.

“I was able to be successful,” he said. “I was able to gain tools and secrets and knowledge about what it takes to be a leader, what it takes to win, what it takes to make your dreams come true.”

The school, which sits on the fifth floor of the Museo Del Barrio in Harlem, was first announced in March. It will house 160 students in grades 6 and 7, with plans to expand to 700 students in grades 6 to12.

From USA Today:

“The rapper and mogul, a Harlem native, approached Capital Preparatory Schools in 2011 with the idea of opening a school in his hometown, with the goal of ‘[expanding] educational opportunities for young men and women in Harlem and [building] leaders from the community,’ according to a release. Over the next five years, Combs worked with the founder of Capital Prep, Dr. Steve Perry, ‘to build community support and enlist a team of educators, parents and business leaders to bring the idea to fruition.’

‘Creating this school is a dream come true for me,’ Combs said in a release. ‘I want to impact the lives of young people in my community, and build future leaders. The first step is offering access to a quality education.’”

SOURCE: USA Today, Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty