On August 22, an alleged violent brawl occurred between Tamar Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert. According to reports, Vince even bit Tamar, drawing blood. We were all skeptical about the incident until a 911 call was released, confirming something did happen.

Finally, Tamar is breaking her silence in classic Tamar style. While speaking to the paps, the former co-host of The Real said, “Just because somebody says something doesn’t make it law. I’m not even fitting to defend my relationship to anybody. Ever. This is a marriage. This is not my baby daddy. This is not my boyfriend. We don’t live together. This is my husband for 13 years…so everybody else can have several seats!”

Check out the video below.

Okay, Tamar, we hear you. We only hope you are safe and happy.

Tamar Braxton Finally Speaks Out On Reported Violent Brawl With Her Husband was originally published on globalgrind.com

