Here’s How Chris Rock Really Feels About Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour

Kanye West has a lot of haters – but he does have a fan in legendary comedian Chris Rock.

Chris attended the Madison Square Garden stop of Kanye’s “Saint Pablo” Tour and had nothing but amazing things to say about the rapper. In a behind the scenes video making its rounds on the internet, the funny man praised West for his NYC concert, comparing it to those of greats like Michael Jackson and Prince.

Kanye laughed as Chris ranted about how the show was one of the best he’s seen “in the history of rap, in the history of concerts.”

It’s true what they say: legends recognize legends. Check out the cool video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show 14 photos Launch gallery All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show 1. Anna Wintour talks to Kim Kardashian as North West keeps her focus. Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. North West sucks on her lollipop while Kim talks to Khloe, sitting on Riccardo Tisci's lap. Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Fabolous, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, `Ye, and Vic Mensa chill backstage. Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. North West loves her some of her daddy, Yeezy. Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. Kanye West comes out for the grand finale of the Yeezy Season 2 show. Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. KimYe pose backstage after another successful show. Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Khloe, North, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney take a family photo backstage. Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Drake called Lorde his "wifey (low key)" after this photo. Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Pusha T, Tyga and Fabolous wait for the show to start. Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. 2 Chainz, Kendall, and Miguel sit on in the second row. Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Michael Strahan jokes around with Common front row. Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. North West loves to make her daddy smile, even when he's in work mode. Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Fabolous makes his way inside. Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. North West looks ready for action in her mommy, Kim Kardashian's arms. Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 Show All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show

Here’s How Chris Rock Really Feels About Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com