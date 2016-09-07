What's Hot
Here’s How Chris Rock Really Feels About Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour

His true feelings are revealed.

Tribeca Talks Directors Series: J.J. Abrams With Chris Rock - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Kanye West has a lot of haters – but he does have a fan in legendary comedian Chris Rock.

Chris attended the Madison Square Garden stop of Kanye’s “Saint Pablo” Tour and had nothing but amazing things to say about the rapper. In a behind the scenes video making its rounds on the internet, the funny man praised West for his NYC concert, comparing it to those of greats like Michael Jackson and Prince.

Kanye laughed as Chris ranted about how the show was one of the best he’s seen “in the history of rap, in the history of concerts.”

It’s true what they say: legends recognize legends. Check out the cool video above.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

