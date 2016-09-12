Master P’s divorce is getting ugly and his ex is making damning claims about his parenting skills. P’s ex-wife Sonya Miller is claiming that P uses their kids as pawns in court to avoid paying her.

TMZ reported previously that their kids had written letters to the judge in the case saying they preferred to live with their dad because their mom is a drug addict.

Sonya is now firing back at her estranged husband and their children. We broke the story about the kids writing letters to the judge saying they preferred living with Dad because Mom is a drug addict.

Sonya says P has manipulated their kids to keep from paying her what she’s owed under the terms of their divorce. In recent docs, she says P involving the kids is not in their best interest and expresses her doubts that he only makes $2,441 per month.

Sonya said P’s net worth was $350 million recently he still drives a Rolls Royce. Her argument is that he cares more about the money than the well-being of their kids.

Master P’s Divorce Battle Hits A New Low was originally published on globalgrind.com

