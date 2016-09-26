Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has died tragically in a boating accident. He was only 24 years old.

Fernandez and two other men were discovered around 3am last night after their boat crashed near Miami Beach.

The Marlins promptly released a statement following Fernandez’s untimely death. “The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the tragic loss of José Fernández. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.”

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying, “He was one of our game’s great young stars who made a dramatic impact on and off the field since his debut in 2013. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Miami Marlins organization and all of the people he touched in his life.”

The Cuban-born baseball star came to the United States at the age of 15. He was drafted by the Marlins in 2011 and became the team’s star pitcher. Fernandez quickly grew to become one of the league’s most promising players after receiving the National League Rookie of the Year 2013 and becoming a two-time All-Star.

Sadly, Fernandez passed just as he was about to start a family of his own. His girlfriend is currently pregnant with his first child.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fernandez and his family during this difficult time.

SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Baseball Star Jose Fernandez Dies At 24 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: