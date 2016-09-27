Cash Money’s ‘Useless’ Accounting Seems To Be Working In Lil Wayne’s Favor

Lil Wayne seems to be making some progress in his lawsuit against longtime-mentor-turned-arch-nemesis Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

In January 2015, Wayne filed a $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money Records, concurrently asking that he be released from his contract with the label and named joint copyright owner of all Young Money records.

Since then, Birdman hasn’t been able to account for millions of dollars owed to the rapper. New reports say for two years Birdman’s team didn’t keep great track of the monies coming and going at Cash Money. Now, a judge has reportedly ordered the label to open its books.

From TMZ: Wayne had previously asked to see Birdman’s financial records to find out how he burned through $70 mil they were supposed to split from a $100 million advance from Universal.

As we reported … Birdman’s lawyers say they’ve already forked over more than 20,000 pages of docs to Wayne’s legal team. But Wayne’s attorneys claim those are useless, and they want a full-on money trail. Here’s the problem for Birdman — his peeps over at Cash Money weren’t keeping very good track of those records … for 2 whole years. Birdman’s lawyer shrugged it off this way … “It is what it is.”

The site continues: That excuse didn’t fly with the judge … who gave Birdman 30 days to find those records, or get the right person who knows where they are and get ’em to Wayne.

Wayne recently set the record straight about his alleged retirement, as well as where he stands with Birdman, saying he’s not leaving the rap game but he’ll never work with his former partner in crime again.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

