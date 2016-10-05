Following his hosting gig at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, DJ Khaled premiered the visual for his star-studded single “Do You Mind” featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, August Alsina, Rick Ross, and Future.
While the guys post up with their beautiful arm pieces, Nicki Minaj shows off her winding skill for her handsome love interest. The video also features Dominican model Bernice Burgos, who plays DJ Khaled’s girl.
“Do You Mind” is featured on DJ Khaled’s acclaimed Major Key album, which features “For Free” featuring Drake and “I Got The Keys” featuring Jay Z and Future.
Watch Khaled’s new video up top.
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
1. Khaled, Trina, and Fat Joe in 2006.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Back in the early 2000s, Khaled was the DJ for Terror Squad.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. "We the Best."Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. TS circa 2004.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Throwback Remy and Khaled.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Brothers. Major Key.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. What a difference a decade makes.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Cloth Talk.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Khaled and Akon hit up 106 & Park back in the day.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. They don't want you to be happy.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Khaled and Boosie in '08.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Giving major keys to Flava Flav.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Cash Money meets Cloth King.Source:Getty 13 of 13
Watch DJ Khaled’s New Video “Do You Mind” Feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Rick Ross, & August Alsina was originally published on globalgrind.com