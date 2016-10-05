Following his hosting gig at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, DJ Khaled premiered the visual for his star-studded single “Do You Mind” featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, August Alsina, Rick Ross, and Future.

While the guys post up with their beautiful arm pieces, Nicki Minaj shows off her winding skill for her handsome love interest. The video also features Dominican model Bernice Burgos, who plays DJ Khaled’s girl.

“Do You Mind” is featured on DJ Khaled’s acclaimed Major Key album, which features “For Free” featuring Drake and “I Got The Keys” featuring Jay Z and Future.

Watch Khaled’s new video up top.

Watch DJ Khaled’s New Video “Do You Mind” Feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Rick Ross, & August Alsina was originally published on globalgrind.com