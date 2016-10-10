Suge Knight is constantly in trouble with the law (and the streets), but the rap mogul just got some good news while in the slammer.

According to TMZ, Knight was hit with two tax liens back in 2011 and 2012 for not paying California state taxes, owing over $30,000. Back in August, he officially paid his debt to Cali. Congrats, Suge!

All isn’t well with Suge, though. He’s still in jail and facing murder charges for running over a man with his car on the set of Straight Outta Compton last year back on January 29, 2015. Sadly, Terry Carter, co-founder of Heavyweight Records, was killed and Cle Sloan, filmmaker, suffered head and foot injuries.

The murder trial begins February 22, which could result in a lifetime prison sentence for Suge.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Suge Knight Actually Got Some Good News In Prison was originally published on globalgrind.com