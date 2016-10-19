Indy
Brian’s World Job Connection: Oct. 19

Looking for a job? Know someone who is? Check out these local listings.

Become a Certified Teacher in Indianapolis. Apply by 11/7!

The New Teacher Project5 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

$35,500 a year
Indianapolis Teaching Fellows provides an accelerated pathway into teaching for accomplished professionals and recent college graduates who aren’t yet certified…
11 days ago

Daycare Provider/Preschool Teacher

ABC Child Care & Preschool LLCPlainfield, IN 46168

$8.50 an hour
Additional requirements for this position – An outgoing and upbeat personality – Dependability and reliability – Must be punctual – Ability to be on your feet…
8 days ago

Fire Alarm Inspections & Suppression Technician

Koorsen Fire & Security9 reviewsIndianapolis, IN
Active Driver License, in good standing required & must meet Koorsen safe driving policy criteria. Must have or be able & willing to attain state Fire Alarm and…
19 days ago

Utility Analyst – Water/Wastewaternew

Indiana Utility Consumer Counsel Indianapolis, IN

$52,100 a year

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, or related field, with strong course work in accounting. Develop skilled, technical opinions through analyses of…
Claims Representative I (Health & Dental)new

Anthem, Inc. 1,728 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

Work is reviewed for technical accuracy and soundness. Codes and processes claims forms for payment ensuring all information is supplied before eligible…
Records Coordinatornew

Express Medical Records Indianapolis, IN 46204

$10 an hour

This position is responsible for assisting with a number of activities but mainly fulfilling established requests by making follow up calls to medical providers…
Administrative Assistant

Pinnacle Solutions Inc Indianapolis, IN 46204

$30,000 – $34,000 a year

Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed. Is seeking a Receptionist / Administrative Assistant as an…
Specialist-Admissions/Transfers

Indiana University Health 129 reviewsIndianapolis, IN

Requires Medical Assistant certification. Requires data entry and basic math skills. Answers patient call -line assisting patients and families with post…
Scheduling Specialist

Center for Diagnostic Imaging 32 reviewsIndianapolis, IN  +1 location

Answers phones and handles calls in a professional and timely manner. Provides services to patients and referring professionals by answering phones, managing…
Claims Representative I (Health & Dental) – FEP Indianapolis…new

Anthem, Inc. 1,728 reviewsIndianapolis, IN 46201

Work is reviewed for technical accuracy and soundness. Codes and processes claims forms for payment ensuring all information is supplied before eligible…
Museum Store Sales Associatenew

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis 13 reviewsIndianapolis, IN 46208

Operates the cash register through sales transactions and resolves minor computer problems as needed. Must possess the proven ability to operate a cash register…
The entire list is lit! It’s on Indeed. Good luck!

