Brian’s World Job Connection: Oct. 19

Become a Certified Teacher in Indianapolis. Apply by 11/7!
The New Teacher Project – 5 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
$35,500 a year
|Indianapolis Teaching Fellows provides an accelerated pathway into teaching for accomplished professionals and recent college graduates who aren’t yet certified…
11 days ago
Daycare Provider/Preschool Teacher
ABC Child Care & Preschool LLC – Plainfield, IN 46168
$8.50 an hour
|Additional requirements for this position – An outgoing and upbeat personality – Dependability and reliability – Must be punctual – Ability to be on your feet…
8 days ago
Fire Alarm Inspections & Suppression Technician
Koorsen Fire & Security – 9 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
|Active Driver License, in good standing required & must meet Koorsen safe driving policy criteria. Must have or be able & willing to attain state Fire Alarm and…
19 days ago
Utility Analyst – Water/Wastewater – new
Indiana Utility Consumer Counsel – Indianapolis, IN
|$52,100 a year
Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, or related field, with strong course work in accounting. Develop skilled, technical opinions through analyses of…
Claims Representative I (Health & Dental) – new
Anthem, Inc. – 1,728 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
Work is reviewed for technical accuracy and soundness. Codes and processes claims forms for payment ensuring all information is supplied before eligible…
Records Coordinator – new
Express Medical Records – Indianapolis, IN 46204
|$10 an hour
This position is responsible for assisting with a number of activities but mainly fulfilling established requests by making follow up calls to medical providers…
Administrative Assistant
Pinnacle Solutions Inc – Indianapolis, IN 46204
|$30,000 – $34,000 a year
Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed. Is seeking a Receptionist / Administrative Assistant as an…
Specialist-Admissions/Transfers
Indiana University Health – 129 reviews – Indianapolis, IN
Requires Medical Assistant certification. Requires data entry and basic math skills. Answers patient call -line assisting patients and families with post…
Scheduling Specialist
Center for Diagnostic Imaging – 32 reviews – Indianapolis, IN +1 location
Answers phones and handles calls in a professional and timely manner. Provides services to patients and referring professionals by answering phones, managing…
Claims Representative I (Health & Dental) – FEP Indianapolis… – new
Anthem, Inc. – 1,728 reviews – Indianapolis, IN 46201
Work is reviewed for technical accuracy and soundness. Codes and processes claims forms for payment ensuring all information is supplied before eligible…
Museum Store Sales Associate – new
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis – 13 reviews – Indianapolis, IN 46208
Operates the cash register through sales transactions and resolves minor computer problems as needed. Must possess the proven ability to operate a cash register…
