Judgment in favor of the plaintiff, Chris Brown.

An obsessed fan, who is said to have repeatedly showed up to the singer’s house sans invitation, was ordered to stay away from his home and shows for at least five years. Currently in a mental hospital, fan Danielle Patti has been arrested on Brown’s property more than once.

TMZ reports: “… she was first arrested in December at CB’s property, then again in April … when Chris says she shouted some graphic sexual comments. Unclear when Patti will be released, but Chris can rest a little easier now.”

See the courtroom footage below. That’s at least one legal issue Breezy shouldn’t have to worry about anymore.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chris Brown Finally Gets A Win In Court was originally published on globalgrind.com