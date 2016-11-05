When it comes to socially conscious rappers, whose profound lyrics equally stimulate our mind as it does our libido, Common is at the top of our list.

The Chicago emcee seeks to pay homage to the Black woman and raise awareness around race issues in the Black community with his eleventh album Black America Again, in-stores today.

Common appeared on The Buzz Live, our Facebook Live entertainment show, to discuss the importance of Black America Again, while gushing over the Black woman.

“It really means the things that Black people have been through in this country has been going on for years. The injustices, come of the pain some of the struggle,” Common said discussing the title of the album.” It’s called Black America Again because of that cycle is repeating itself. But, it also comes because we are writing a new story now.”

Common is unabashed about his love for Black women and believes in #BlackGirlMagic.

“110%, 360 degrees of my being is Black women,” he said proudly.

“It’s a strength in Black women that I really love. Black women have been through so much. It’s in their DNA, in the spirit of the Black women. It’s a beauty that comes in all these different colors and shapes.”

Watch the full interview above.

Common: ‘It’s Important Black Women Hear From Black Men How Loved They Are’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

