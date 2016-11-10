WATCH: ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted A Donald Trump Presidency Back In 2000 [VIDEO]

Many people are still in shock that Donald Trump has been elected as the President of the United States. However, one person who isn’t shocked is writer Dan Greaney.

Who is Dan Greaney, you ask?

He is the writer who helped to write The Simpsons’ iconic scene from a 2000 episode titled “Bart to the Future.” If you don’t remember, in that episode, Bart visits a version of the future in which his sister, Lisa, is president, and she reveals the country is broke thanks to its previous president, Donald Trump.

“As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump,” Lisa tells her staff in the episode.

According to Greaney’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this episode was a warning to America.

“It was a warning to America,” Greaney explained “And that just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”

“The important thing is that Lisa comes into the presidency when America is on the ropes, and that is the condition left by the Trump presidency,” he continued. “What we needed was for Lisa to have problems that were beyond her fixing, that everything went as bad as it possibly could, and that’s why we had Trump be president before her.”

“The Simpsons has always kind of embraced the over-the-top side of American culture … and [Trump] is just the fulfillment of that.”

Watch a clip of the iconic Simpsons episode above!

