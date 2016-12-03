Apollo Nida Responds To Phaedra Park’s Open Divorce Petition

The marriage of Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida is not over. That’s right, contrary to Phaedra saying her divorce was finalized, Apollo responded to her very much open divorce petition on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old, who is currently serving eight years behind bars on fraud charges, requested joint legal custody of the couple’s two sons, Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3, and an equitable split of their assets, according to the website, citing court documents. He lists the date of separation as June 2014, and says that their bond as husband and wife is “irretrievably broken.”

The 43-year-old attorney Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce in October 2014 after five years of marriage, but the process was delayed due to Nida’s trial and imprisonment.

Nida’s response comes weeks after it was revealed that he has a fiancee, a woman named Sherien Almufti, who is allegedly a Pennsylvania-based realtor and property manager. Sources say Almufti “does appear on the show [RHOA] later in the season at one of the cast events.”

This should be interesting.

Meanwhile, Phaedra is more focused on work and family than dating. “If I date someone, they have to date all three of us,” tole PEOPLE. “We’ll be a foursome — me and my two kids and him. It has to be a whole family affair… And at this time, that’s not really my top priority. My priority is making sure they’re okay.”

Adding, “I think dating is in the bright near future, but it’s got to be someone who’s definitely a really good guy. I can’t have any crazy at this point in my life.”

