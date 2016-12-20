The DNA Results Are In & Stevie J Is The Father Of Joseline’s Baby!

It looks like Stevie J is going to be a father again!

According to TMZ, the DNA test results are finally for Joseline Hernandez’s unborn baby girl, it looks like Stevie J is in fact the father. However, what’s interesting is that he is planning to pursue primary custody of the child, now that he knows the baby is his.

Nevertheless, Joseline isn’t having any of that because according to TMZ, the documents they have obtained include a text message he says came from Joseline and it reads “You will never see your daughter f*** n****.”

The baby who is already named Bonnie Bella is due January 9th and will be Stevie’s sixth child and Joseline’s first child.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty