Is Drake Dating Jennifer Lopez?

Many people thought they wouldn’t see the day but it looks like Jennifer Lopez and Drake might be dating.

According to TMZ, Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo and J Lo was his guest along with 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.

Plus, the two working on a music project together, and he’s been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently.

No statement or comment has been made by Drake and Lopez.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

