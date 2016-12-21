Soulja Boy’s Gun Charges Get Dropped

After being arrested last week on felony gun charges after the police raided his home on a Crime Stoppers tip, found an unauthorized firearm that violated his probation, it now looks like Soulja Boy will not have to face any charges.

According to XXL, all related charges against Soulja Boy have been dropped

“I am looking forward to focusing back on the music and new business for 2017,” Soulja Boy said in a statement.

However, despite his statement, Soulja Boy also went on social media and fired shots.

“Fuck quavo, Lil yachty, and Nia Riley,” he wrote on Dec. 16. “I ain’t going no where. Quavo called the police on me. Finna go fuck my Bitch. Damn I hate jail I don’t ever wanna go back.”

