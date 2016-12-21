News & Gossip
Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

1 day ago

Lauren Beasley
Benefit Auction For Intercambios Culturales Project For El Salvador

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Tupac is headed to  the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joel Peresman, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, announced the induction of the six acts which also includes Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, and Journey.

While, Nile Rodgers will receive the hall’s Award for Musical Excellence.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in April 2017 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

