Beyoncé Is Being Sued for Using Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Chain In ‘Drunk In Love’ Video

Beyonce is being sued for using the Roc-A-Fella logo in the “Drunk in Love” video, since Dwayne Walker owns the legal rights to Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records logo.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, court documents filed claim Beyonce “prominently displays” the logo in the black-and-white filtered video and it didn’t belong in her video without his say so.

This isn’t the first time that Walker has sued for someone using the logo. Walker actually sued Jay Z for $7 million back in September over the exact same logo.

Nevertheless, we will see how far this case goes and in the meantime watch Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love” video below:

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty