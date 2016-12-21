Beyoncé Is Being Sued for Using Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Chain In ‘Drunk In Love’ Video

Beyonce is being sued for using the Roc-A-Fella logo in the “Drunk in Love” video, since Dwayne Walker owns the legal rights to Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records logo.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, court documents filed claim Beyonce “prominently displays” the logo in the black-and-white filtered video and it didn’t belong in her video without his say so.
This isn’t the first time that Walker has sued for someone using the logo. Walker actually sued Jay Z for $7 million back in September over the exact same logo.
Nevertheless, we will see how far this case goes and in the meantime watch Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love” video below:
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
19 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap/Sung Performance91 of 19
2. Record of the Year2 of 19
3. Album Of The Year3 of 19
4. Song Of The Year4 of 19
5. Best New Artist5 of 19
6. Best Pop Solo Performance6 of 19
7. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance7 of 19
8. Best Pop Vocal Album8 of 19
9. Best R&B Performance9 of 19
10. Best R&B Performance10 of 19
11. Best R&B Performance11 of 19
12. Best Urban Contemporary Album12 of 19
13. Best Urban Contemporary Album13 of 19
14. Best R&B Song14 of 19
15. Best R&B Song15 of 19
16. Best R&B Album16 of 19
17. Best R&B Album17 of 19
18. Best Rap Song18 of 19
19. Best Rap Album19 of 19
comments – Add Yours